South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,453. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $353.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.87 and a 200-day moving average of $292.44.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

