South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 512,791 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,712,000 after purchasing an additional 89,447 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.35. 81,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,228. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.43.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

