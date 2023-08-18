South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 200 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $326.41. The stock had a trading volume of 283,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

