South Dakota Investment Council Sells 5,200 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,189. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.87. The stock had a trading volume of 435,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

