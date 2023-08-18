South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,089 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $464,988,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $41,339,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

