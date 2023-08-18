Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMBC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.61. 1,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,375. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $494.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

