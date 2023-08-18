Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SBSI

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $949.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $41.14.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 700.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.