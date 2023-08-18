Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Trading Down 3.9%

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31). Approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 30,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated an “arm” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on shares of Sovereign Metals in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.
Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
