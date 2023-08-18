SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to “Hold”

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance

SpareBank 1 SMN stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans; refinancing; and current, savings, billing, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.

