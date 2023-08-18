SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to “Hold”

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SpareBank 1 SMN stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $11.50.
