SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,652 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.9% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,807,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,308. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

