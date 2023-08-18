SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 187,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 70,887 shares.The stock last traded at $85.91 and had previously closed at $85.85.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $550.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 761.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

