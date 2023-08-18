Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $94.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:SPB opened at $77.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

See Also

