Spot Coffee (CVE:SPP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Spot Coffee Ltd. (CVE:SPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 9012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Spot Coffee Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Spot Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd. designs, builds, operates, and franchises community-oriented cafés in Canada and the United States. The company's cafes provide food and beverages; and wholesales roasted coffee beans. It operates its own cafés located in Buffalo, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, Elmwood, Glens Falls, and North Tonawanda, as well as its franchise cafés in Orchard Park, Kenmore, Hertel, West Hartford, Hamburg, Roswell Park, Clarence, Williamsville, Waterfront Village, Amherst, West Seneca, and Niagara Falls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spot Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spot Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.