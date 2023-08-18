Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,823,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,353,000 after acquiring an additional 865,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,480 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,459. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

GitLab Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $42.15 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $66.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

