Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $63.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $614.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $168.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

