Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in IMAX by 164.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 42.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMAX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $66,733.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. IMAX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.