Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total transaction of $3,007,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,043.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total transaction of $175,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total transaction of $3,007,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $95,043.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $6,336,828. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $329.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $475.09.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

