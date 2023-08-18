Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 2,153 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

IOT stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 1.39. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $30.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $10,200,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $10,200,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 5,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $131,996.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,357,082 shares of company stock worth $62,561,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

