Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $4.51 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $125.44 million for the quarter.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

