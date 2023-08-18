Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George Sells 1,789 Shares

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $14,347.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 329,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,477.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, W Whitney George sold 3,111 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $25,354.65.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

