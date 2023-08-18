Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.76. Approximately 13,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 26,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

About Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

