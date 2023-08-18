Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Sprout Social worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $69,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,198.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $69,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,198.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,164 shares of company stock worth $2,897,603 over the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Sprout Social Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,097. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

