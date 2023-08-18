Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Steadfast Group’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

Steadfast Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregory Rynenberg sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.91 ($3.84), for a total transaction of A$502,350.00 ($326,201.30). Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Steadfast Group Company Profile

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company offers business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack, business interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management liability, product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

