Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.75 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Steem has a total market cap of $69.75 million and $14.74 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,099.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00246882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.00720276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.00546331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00059177 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00110900 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 441,625,138 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.