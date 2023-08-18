Steem Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $70.36 million and $14.05 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000613 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,969.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00246382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.72 or 0.00722848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00556483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00059101 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00118911 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 441,644,840 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

