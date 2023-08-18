Stellar Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $3.24 billion and approximately $108.84 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001051 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009308 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Stellar
Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,244 coins and its circulating supply is 27,380,637,786 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stellar Coin Trading
