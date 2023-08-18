Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.65. 79,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,166. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.37. Stepan has a 12 month low of $87.09 and a 12 month high of $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.64). Stepan had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $372,146.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $372,146.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stepan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

