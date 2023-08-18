Stifel Nicolaus Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $159.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $129.73 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,454 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.