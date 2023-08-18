Stifel Nicolaus Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $49.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $42.86.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,088,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,692. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.