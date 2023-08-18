STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STM. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

