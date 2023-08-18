StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 176,774 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $1,945,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

