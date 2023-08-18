StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.4 %

COKE stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $692.51. 28,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,705. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $405.03 and a fifty-two week high of $745.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $657.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.72.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

