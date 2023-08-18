StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.14.

Shares of CIGI traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 707.67 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $129.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

