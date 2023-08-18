StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:CUBI opened at $35.85 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $346.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $319,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $319,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $607,566.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,339.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,753 shares of company stock worth $1,937,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 46,042 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 328,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 120,683 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 161,418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.