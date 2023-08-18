StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Donegal Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of DGICA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $497.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,487,000.00 and a beta of -0.01.
Donegal Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,800,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Donegal Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Donegal Group
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Donegal Group
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.