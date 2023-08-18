StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $489.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 47.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

