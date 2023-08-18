StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
Global Partners Trading Up 1.1 %
Global Partners stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.78. 12,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89.
Global Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners
About Global Partners
Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.
