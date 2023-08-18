StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Global Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

Global Partners stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.78. 12,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

About Global Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

