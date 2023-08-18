StockNews.com Begins Coverage on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.58.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,713,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523,867. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

