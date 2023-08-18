StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ORMP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 239,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,990. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

