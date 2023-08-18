StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

NYSE:PLG opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37. Platinum Group Metals has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Platinum Group Metals

About Platinum Group Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

