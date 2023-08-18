StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Platinum Group Metals Price Performance
NYSE:PLG opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37. Platinum Group Metals has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.99.
Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Platinum Group Metals
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.
