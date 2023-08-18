StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.36.

RETA stock opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.12. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $169.75.

In other news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,663 shares of company stock worth $28,556,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

