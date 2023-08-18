StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.5 %

UNB opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.80. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 21.57%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.