StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Security Instruments from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of UUU stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

