StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of UE stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 516,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $17.68.
Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 426.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties
Urban Edge Properties Company Profile
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
See Also
