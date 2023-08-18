StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UE stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 516,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 426.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 94.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 143.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after buying an additional 4,602,331 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.