StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $578,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

