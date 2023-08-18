StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut AllianceBernstein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AB stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 107.49%.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,776.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $422,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 224.0% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 250.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

