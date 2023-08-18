StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $331.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 282.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 437.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 542.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

