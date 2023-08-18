StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 33,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

