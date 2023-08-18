StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,565.00.

BHP stock opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 485.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

