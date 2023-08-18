StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Shares of NPO traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.94. 56,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,302. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.50.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.